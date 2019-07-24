Having a passport card can reduce wait times at the bridge

With the travel season still in full effect, government officials are reminding the public easiest ways to decrease delays at our ports of entry.

CBP officials say if you are planning on taking a trip, it’s important to use proper documentation when re-entering the country such as a passport book or passport card.

A spokesperson says that it’s the best way to shorten the long lines when entering the country either by air, land or water.

The Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative, which was signed back in 2009, states all United States citizens need a passport identification to re-enter the country.

For more information on passport applications, you can call 877-487-2778.