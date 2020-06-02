Head of police union responds to protester's list of demands

One of the items on the list of demands handed to city officials by the Red Wing United group calls for the dismantling of the police union in which the group says in part.

"They exist only to lobby politicians against oversight and police accountability, to defend police officers when they are accused of abuse, and to hide police wrongdoing".

In response, we reached out to the head of the local police union who says they respect the group's opinion but the picture that is being painted is incorrect.

Rogelio Nevarez says, “We've been out in the community for six decades now, and we've given thousands of dollars in scholarships and have provided thousands of backpacks, we've done Christmas presents for all of the kids, so we've been doing things in the community, and part of the union is community service. I don't know what perception they have of it, but our whole purpose is to make sure that we are here for our officers and their rights as employees and that they are equipped and trained properly."

Nevarez goes on to say that another role the union plays is negotiating salaries for officers, making sure compensation is commensurate with the dangers that come with the job.