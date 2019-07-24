Head on collision on I-35 claims the life of a woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a young woman over the weekend.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. about seven miles north of Encinal.

Authorities say Lizeth Rivera, 26 from San Antonio was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, Rivera was the driver of a Nissan Altima traveling north on I-35.

For unknown reasons, she began traveling on the southbound lane and went head-on with a tractor truck hauling a vacuum tank that was traveling southbound at the time.

The accident remains under investigation.