Head to Specs for beverages for the holidays

With Christmas and New Year's Eve right around the corner, many might be looking to celebrate with some adult beverages.

Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, or you are looking to ring in the new year, Specs is your one-stop-shop for adult beverages.

The liquor store has plenty of beer, liquor, and snacks to choose from that will make for that perfect dinner party or celebration.

Specs has plenty of gift boxes, bottles, and even pies!

Specs is located at 5506 San Bernardo Ave.

For more information about Specs, you can call (956) 727-2890.