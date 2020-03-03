Head to the polls on Super Tuesday!

Super Tuesday, also known as Election Day is underway and the elections office is encouraging the community to cast their vote if they haven’t done so already.

File photo: Voting

The Webb County Elections Office reported over 20,000 voters who came out to vote during the early voting period.

Jose Salvador Tellez with the elections office says the number of voters is slightly higher compared to 2016 and 2018.

So far, they have had over 2,000 people come into vote in person and roughly 383 mail-in ballots.

The elections office is anticipating a total of 29 to 30,000 ballots in total.

Now if you would like to cast your ballot on Election Day, remember you will have to vote at your designated precinct.

For a full list of Election Day polling sites, you can click here.