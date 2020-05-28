Health Authority attributes proactive efforts for preventing nursing home outbreak

The City of Laredo's Health Authority credits early intervention as the reason they were able to identify a positive case at a nursing home.

Doctor Victor Trevino said all the nursing homes were tested for COVID-19.

Everyone was screened for the coronavirus from their patients to their personnel.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Doctor Trevino did clarify that the person who tested positive was someone who was applying to work at a nursing home.

The doctor says this person was not employed because they tested positive and because of those measures they put in place, they were able to prevent a possible outbreak.

Doctor Trevino went on to say that the number of new infection cases are decreasing.

However, he wants the public to know that precautionary measures are the reason behind the low numbers and the public should continue practicing social distancing and wearing a face cover.