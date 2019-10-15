Health Career Institute of Laredo now enrolling

Those looking to get a job in the medical field will have a chance to enroll in a slew of certification programs.

The Health Career Institute of Laredo will be offering three certification programs to choose from, the phlebotomy technician program, medical assistant, and pharmacy technician.

Candidates looking to enroll in the program must be18-years-old of age or older, must have a high school diploma or GED, valid Texas ID or driver's license, and a clean record.

Once you complete the course, you will be certified and also get a job.

The phlebotomy technician will be a 12-week course; meanwhile, the pharmacy and medical assistant will be a 16-week course.

All of the programs are approved by the Texas Workforce Commission.

For more information on the certification programs, you can call 728-8290.