Health Department explains differences of coronavirus strains

Hearing the phrase "coronavirus" can be scary with the news of the China outbreak that has taken hundreds of lives and infected thousands.

The City of Laredo says its important to remember that there are different strains of the coronavirus seen every cold and flu season.

According to our local Health Department, there have already been several coronavirus cases confirmed... but the important fact about this is that they are not talking about the strand seen in China, which experts know little about.

"A local physician confirmed a case in a child, but this is regular coronavirus."

Doctor Hector Gonzalez with the City of Laredo says there have been several cases reported by local doctors, but it all happens to be the regular coronavirus strand.

"One of the viruses that causes the common cold is coronavirus, that is not the 2019 novel virus that is causing the outbreak in China, it's two differences."

He says so far, no actual cases of the new strand have been confirmed in our area.

"No cases in Texas, no cases in Laredo. The U.S. has 11 cases, all of them but 2 had traveled to China to the outbreak area."

Dr. Gonzalez says it's possible more cases of the common illness will be reported in the future.

"Are we going to confirm regular coronavirus that causes a common cold? Yes, but those are two different coronaviruses."

But he says there are steps you can take to avoid spreading the virus.

"Cough into your elbow, cover your mouth, wash your hands. That's important, that is one of the most important preventive measures. "

And just in case you had any doubt left:

"I wanna stress one last time, we do not have any 2019 n-co-v novel coronavirus that is causing the outbreak in China."

Doctor Gonzalez mentioned the State of Texas has already ruled the illness out from about 15 patients it suspected of having infected.

Doctor Gonzalez urges those that have not had their flu or pneumonia shot to get it as soon as possible.