Health Department confirms severity of flu

As the country passes the midway point of influenza season, the Laredo Health Department says they've seen a large number of cases, especially in younger people.

Doctor Hector Gonzalez, director of the City of Laredo Health Department says the early string of flu typically affects people under 18 years of age.

However, now during this second part of the of the influenza season, the H3N1 string is expected to hit adults harder.

As of September 2019 to today, Gonzalez says locally his office has confirmed 4,000 cases of the flu and 12 flu related deaths, one of them being a 5-year-old.

Laredo's number reflect the high rate in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 22 million U.S. residents have contracted influenza.

Despite other viruses getting a lot of attention, Gonzalez says people cannot forget the flu hits its peak during the month of February.

"We have 22 million flu cases just in the U.S., and so putting into prospective, I am concerned about the flu. Not to diminish the coronavirus, which we are monitoring. The flu is here, flu has more mortality worldwide and in the U.S. and it's preventative."

Those with underlining conditions, pregnant women and the elderly are at higher risk.

You can prevent falling ill by getting vaccinated, constantly washing your hands, and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing.

CDC reports at least 12,000 have died of flu-related causes in the U.S., including 78 children as of February 7th.