Health Department Director explains COVID plateau

The local health director says a plateau in positive cases is around the corner, but why is that?

During Monday's meeting, Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez was asked if this was due to the climate, or if the community will build immunity at that point.



He explains that novel coronavirus data does not show that extreme heat, like we experience in summer months, grows the virus.



So what about immunity?



Doctor Gonzalez says it does mean we build some immunity.

"Is it enough it's still too small a number to say that, but it gives us time to be ready for the fall when we will again see more cases and hopefully by then we'll have an antiviral."

He says the earliest date they suspect a vaccine to be ready is early 2021.



Gonzalez will provide more information on the plateau data later this week.