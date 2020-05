The director for the City of Laredo Health Department retires from his position.

According to a source, Dr. Hector F. Gonzalez has retired after almost 19 years with the department.

Mayor Pete Saenz said he will miss him and he is grateful for everything he's done.

He is looking to make it effective as of Friday May 22, at 5 p.m.

Gonzalez has helped lead or co-lead several public response among them Hurricane Harvey, Katrina, H1NI and flooding’s.