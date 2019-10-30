Health department screened thousands during migrant surge

The federal government extended the time for organizations and groups to be reimbursed for their help during the migrant surges earlier this year, and the City of Laredo is preparing to submit their expenses.

The City saw their highest expenses during the arrival of the migrants in their health department, as they helped to screen those that arrived and were received at local shelters. According to them, this was necessary in order to protect the health of the community.

"The time and effort of staff, covered medication and supplies, the gloves, sanitizers, medication that we provided, and or the care for those persons during that period here in our clinic," said Doctor Hector Gonzalez, Director of City of Laredo Health Department.

Dr. Gonzalez explains the aid that was provided during the surge of migrants at the beginning of the year.

"Our staff went in, and every time a bus came in or a van came in, we would screen every single person."

As of August, his department saw humanitarian aid expenses totaling over $304,000, but there's a reason why that money wasn't regained during the first round of federal reimbursement.

“We did submit the first time, but we knew that we probably wouldn't because the priority during the first round was shelter, food, and utilities.”

Help like the one provided by the Catholic Social Services, which have received some of the money they spent during the arrivals.

"We were awarded $180,000 in reimbursement costs. This is money that we already spent."

However, Ben de la Garza, Director of Catholic Charities, says those were just a portion of the expenses that were made by the organization from January to June 30th.

"We will also be applying because we have also incurred a lot of expenses during this second period."

With the second period including services from July 1st to December 31st, it will also give the City of Laredo the opportunity to resubmit their request.

"The second round, services are eligible, so we are going to resubmit but we are going to add the care that we continue to provide"

Doctor Gonzalez says luckily, no serious health concerns were found, except for several common flu cases and a single chicken pox case.

"I was more concerned about potential issues like yellow fever that aren't common here, common in their homeland but are transmitted by the same mosquito."

These screenings were extremely important for the health of our community and others.

The City of Laredo says as of August, the total number of migrants that were screened surpasses the 15,000 mark.

Although the federal government has not confirmed a date as of yet, the second round deadline for reimbursement submissions could be in January, after the 2019 timeline of all costs.

The fire department will also submit for reimbursement, they estimate that will be under $1,500.