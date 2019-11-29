Health Department highlights awareness on World AIDS Day

December 1st is World AIDS Day and the City of Laredo Health Department will be highlighting the day.

The department says it's important to be informed and educated about HIV and AIDS prevention.

Today, HIV and AIDS is a chronic disease manageable with check-ups, medication and medical and social services.

On Sunday, they will have their annual proclamation at 2 p.m. at 1515 Chihuahua Street.

They'll be remembering those who have lost the battle to aids and those fighting the disease.

On Monday, the Health Department will have a free HIV testing day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.