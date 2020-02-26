Health Department clarifies coronavirus warning

Our local Health Department director is clarifying the Center for Disease Control's message.

City of Laredo Health Department director Dr. Hector Gonzalez says COVID-19, the new coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China is another virus that we need to contain and be alert over.

Dr. Gonzalez says people aren't dying from the virus itself, rather complications they develop such as pneumonia or respiratory issues.

He says 80% of the people who have coronavirus will either show no symptoms or recover from it.

The CDC asks that we should prepare, monitor, and take preventative measures.

"Not everyone wearing a mask, there's no need for that, but certainly taking those very good respiratory precautions that we always say during cold and flu season: cover your mouth when you cough, wash your hands, cough into your elbow, wash your hands, don't touch your eyes, nose, and mouth without washing your hands and take extra steps for hygiene and sanitation."

Because we are an international community, Gonzalez says, we will probably see the coronavirus but they have already prepped the medical community first responders on how to respond.

There are no cases locally or in Nuevo Laredo.

Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the cold.