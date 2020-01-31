Health Department confirms no local coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a global health emergency, however local health officials say the public should not panic.

We speak with health professionals in our area and as misinformation continues to spread about the virus.

Local health officials say the United States has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus, however local officials maintain that the 2,000 cases of the flu here in Laredo has them more concerned.

"We want to make sure the public does not get alarmed, does not panic, this is so far one of the common cold like viruses."

City of Laredo Health Department director Doctor Hector Gonzalez is one of many that confirm there is an outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

He says over 9,000 people have been infected and about 200 have died as a result in China, but Dr. Gonzalez says those who have passed away are patients 60 and older and have underlying health conditions.

He says there are six confirmed cases in the United States, but no confirmed cases here in Texas or even in Mexico.

"And I'm more concerned about flu where in Laredo we've confirmed 2,000 cases and we've had several deaths due to flu, not coronavirus. And so what can we do for any cold-like, respiratory virus is take respiratory precautions. Cough into your elbow, wash your hands, cover your mouth, wash your hands."

Dr. Gonzalez says if you have not gotten your flu shot, even if you have been told you had the flu you still should get it as soon as possible.

Dr. Gonzalez says the coronavirus is a new, evolving virus and if things were to change regarding its status here in Texas or even Mexico, health officials will alert the public immediately.

If you have any questions for the health department on the coronavirus or the flu, you can call them at (956) 795 4900.