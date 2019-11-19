Health Department encourages community to get flu immunizations

A Laredo child has died from flu related complications. According to the City, it happened due to a lack of immunizations.

The City of Laredo says it was a five year old child who unfortunately had not been recently vaccinated. They are trying to get the public to get their shots as the months with usual high flu reports are just a couple of weeks away.

Prevention is key for Luis Lauro Palacios, a resident who visited the Health Department to get his baby Helena vaccinated.

"It's very sad news. I think we should always get the shots that health professionals recommend."

Palacios says the unfortunate news of a child dying in Laredo because of the flu is unthinkable.

"Two weeks ago, a five year old who was not vaccinated, and had been exposed to flu. The loss of a child is very disheartening because it could have been prevented."

According to Doctor Gonzalez with the Health Department, these are not common cases. "Every year for the last five years, we've had one child die of flu related complications"

Although there are hundreds of reports of respiratory illnesses across our city, only several dozen have actually been confirmed to be the flu.

"Right now, we've confirmed 68 cases of flu, and over a thousand flu like illnesses all over the city."

But those are cases that are a still out there and can spread.

"Our advice to the public is get vaccinated. We have the flu here, this is something that we can help prevent and prevent the complications."

Complications like pneumonia, respiratory and cardiac arrest, but it could also highly affect those with asthma and even diabetes.

"Every year, over 60,000 people die in the United States."

Palacios says he's taken the flu shot already, but there are other measures he takes to stop the spread of illnesses.

"Always wash your hands when you shake someone's hand, or when you handle money, or even ordinary objects. It's important to have your hands clean."

His main reason for these extra precautions is baby Helena.

"For the children, whom are the most vulnerable to those illnesses."

Doctor Gonzalez stresses the importance of getting immunized. He says the most prevalent months for the flu are December and January.

The estimated total of cases we see locally on average every year are between 150 and 250.

If you would like more information about the topic, you can visit the health department at 2600 Cedar Avenue or call them at 795-4900.