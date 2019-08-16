Health Department encouraging expecting mothers to monitor their health

Local physicians came together to learn more about women’s care and their babies’ health.

The City of Laredo Health Department held its Prenatal Care for Women and Babies health forum.

The health department director says women who are late in their second trimester try to get the most help they need.

Doctors say the second trimester is a crucial time for the baby’s development as well as the care of the mother.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez says they want to make sure that women access prenatal care early because they are starting to see young mothers with high blood pressure during their pregnancy.

Such health issues need to be addressed early so that their doctor can monitor the mother and the baby.

The city’s health department is partnering with the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio to follow up to 5,000 babies throughout South Texas whose mothers have gone through a stressed pregnancy.

Medical experts are looking to see if those health issues affect the baby later on.