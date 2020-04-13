Health Department expecting plateau of cases

Monday marks a month since the first positive COVID-19 confirmation in the city of Laredo.



However, the data is starting to show a lot more about how this pandemic is hitting our community.

During Monday's media briefing, Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez said that in about two weeks we should reach a plateau of positive cases.

Doctor Gonzalez says that preliminary models produced by an independent source shows that this could soon come, and from there we could see a decrease in numbers.

"Many cities like we are looking at when we plateau and when we see a reduction, and what that means about reintegration. Definitely, that's not the recommendation for the next two weeks, but that's something we need to start analyzing."

New data from the positive cases show that there's another pediatric case which is a three-year-old. This bring the total to five.



Over the weekend, two more people passed away. They both had an underlying health condition, like the other six people who passed.



The City says the eighth death was of a man in his late 20's, which is the first young person who has died locally.



The age bracket between 20 to 29 is starting to gain a lot more cases and is now the highest age range with positive persons.

"Should 20-30 year old's be concerned? The majority of our recovered are in that age group. They're young, they're healthy for the most part, they recover and some with mild symptoms so no, the 20-30 group should not worry."

The doctor says this age group like all others should continue to take precautions and avoid get togethers.

Additionally, we learned that there are more than a dozen health care workers from the hospitals and outpatient services who are part of the positive list.

As of Monday afternoon, the total positive cases are at 206, while more than 1,000 patients have been tested. Of these 620 have come back negative and 346 test results are still pending.

Twenty-four people are being treated in the hospital and of those 5 are in the intensive care unit.



Eight people have sadly passed away.