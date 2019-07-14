Health Department monitoring the border for any possible diseases

The Laredo Health Department is stressing they are keeping an eye on the border for the spread of any infectious diseases but re-affirm there is no cause for the public to be alarmed.

Doctor Hector Gonzalez, director of the health department confirms there have been no cases of the measles or the mumps in any of the migrants.

From February of this year to Thursday, Dr. Gonzalez says they have conducted health screenings on over 13,000 people released by Customs and Border Protection or ICE while awaiting their court date.

In all of those screenings, officials say they've only come across one case of the chicken pox and have had a few cases of the flu.

The health department says have ruled out the measles and the mumps.

Dr. Gonzalez says the migrant trend has changed, before we used to see mainly young men coming to work, now it’s families and children.

Gonzalez goes on to say that they are monitoring what’s going on in the countries of origin to make sure there are no infectious diseases.

Dr. Gonzalez adds the only case of the measles along the border is in El Paso but that is due to the existing outbreak of the measles already present here in the United States, primarily due to people on this side of the border not vaccinating their children.