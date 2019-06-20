Health Department offering free Zika testing

A new grant is providing education and resources to individuals related to Zika prevention, testing, and management.

File photo: Zika

The City of Laredo Health Department is inviting the community to get tested for the virus.

The Zika Virus is a vector-borne virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes. It can affect pregnant woman and woman who are trying to get pregnant which can also lead to birth defects.

Although there haven't been any confirmed reports of Zika in Laredo, there has been one case confirmed in Nuevo Laredo.

In an effort to prevent the spread of Zika, the health department will be offering Zika testing free of charge at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.