Health Department planning drive-thru COVID testing

Additional COVID testing help may be coming to the city.

Doctor Hector Gonzalez announced at Wednesday's briefing that plans are in the works for a private/public partnership to bring drive-thru COVID mass testing clinic.

The drive-thru clinics are similar to the ones that have opened up in other cities across the country.

Although details of the plan are still not available, Doctor Gonzalez is optimistic it could be set up soon.

When implemented, the mass testing clinic will allow for a speedy way to get people tested.

"It's still not here, but everything seems to be rolling positively that we will get it soon so we can stand up the clinic. Persons that we will see are those with a prescription from a physician, for high risk persons, persons with symptoms, the medical personnel and first responders. We want to make sure that we have the people to be able to address."

If everything goes according to plan, the drive thru testing clinic could go up soon.

There is some other good news being reported. Doctor Gonzalez says hospitals are reporting decreases in the number of people going to the hospital with respiratory problems.