Officials with the Laredo Health Department will continue to conduct COVID-19 mobile testing throughout the community this week.

Staff will be testing at Slaughter Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

You can also get tested on Thursday over at the San Luis Rey Church.

The test takes less than five minutes and results will be available within 2-3 business days.

Also, there is no need for an appointment, you can just walk right on up to the trailer.