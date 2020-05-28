Health authority investigating possible MIS-C cases

According to the Laredo health authority, they still can't confirm whether or not there are local cases of the new child syndrome related to COVID-19.



Doctor Victor Trevino says the child that was sent to Driscoll in Corpus Christi did show symptoms consistent with the multi-system inflammatory syndrome when he was being treated at a local emergency room.



However, they're unable to confirm that because a significant amount of time has passed and there are privacy hurdles they need to overcome.



He says there are a lot of cases that are under-diagnosed because they don't' fit the criteria to any illness.



The second possible case did not test positive for COVID, but they are following up with an antibody test.