Health conference at TAMIU seeks to educate public

The second annual Your Health Matter Wellness Conference began yesterday at TAMIU to help people in South Texas keep their lives on a healthy path.

This event seeks to educate the public on a variety of topics such as healthy daily living, opioid awareness, goal setting, stress management, and much more.

The conference is free and is open to anyone who is looking to make a positive change in their life.

Julie Tijerina, a member of the Healthy South Texas Initiative, says members of the community were asked about what exactly they were interested in learning about.

“We looked at what are the highest impacts happening in our community, whether it's chronic disease or mental health, and so we had a gathering of different people and we asked them what was the best thing they wanted to hear about because we might think there's a need in the community, but is it something they really want to learn?” Tijerina said.

The conference kicked off yesterday and is going on throughout today from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.