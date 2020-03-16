Health department addresses concerns regarding truckers with flu-like symptoms

Local officials are addressing concerns of two truckers potentially under quarantine for having flu-like symptoms.

According to a social media post, concerns surged of two truckers allegedly quarantined due to coronavirus concerns.

On Saturday, City of Laredo Emergency Center Coordinator, Steve Landin, said to their understanding the woman was seen at a local emergency room she was released and advised to rest and drink fluids.

He continues to say the emergency room did not feel the illness was COVID-19.

However, the City of Laredo Health Department decided to follow through with the testing.

The patient is resting alone in a hotel and according to health officials, she did not meet the medical criteria for COVID 19.

The emergency room did not feel the test necessary, but the test was done out of an abundance of caution by the health department

Officials say the other case is currently under investigation.