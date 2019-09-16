Health department encouraging residents to get flu shot

Although the official start of fall is a week away, health officials say it’s never too early to get your defenses up ahead of flu season.

The Laredo Health Department says they are already getting ready for the flu season.

They say they are providing the flu shots at various pharmacies and private physicians.

Health officials are encouraging residents to be proactive and vaccinate their family.

Blanca Gonzalez with the health department says the vaccine takes a couple of weeks for it to develop protection; unfortunately, those who are exposed take four days to come down with the illness.

According to the Center for Disease, the peak months of flu usually fall from December to February.