Health department encouraging residents to get flu shot

Health officials have confirmed that the first death of this year's influenza season in the State of Texas is from Laredo.

According to the Laredo Health Department, the child was five years old and did not receive the flu vaccine this year.

When compared to last year, the flu activity is at an average level.

The season began October 1st which is why the health department says, they started vaccinating early in September.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez says there are plenty of vaccines available at the health department. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health department is asking everyone who is not vaccinated to please do so with their doctor or a pharmacy.