Health department looking to educate girls on womanhood

Growing up from a little girl to a grown woman can be a confusing time for some females.

Local health experts are looking to educate young ladies on the journey to womanhood during a special event.

The Laredo Health Department is inviting pre-teens and teens to a “Let’s Talk Girl Talk” event for females of various ages.

According to Doctor Hector Gonzalez, in 2019 there were roughly 377 teen pregnancies in Laredo.

Doctor Gonzalez says the best way to help these young women is by educating them at an early age.

Many often times when a young woman is pregnant she might feel confused, scared and unsure of where to seek help.

As a result, the health department decided to host a conference to talk about any issues a young woman may be facing whether it might be hygiene, relationships, body changes, and or pregnancy.

Participants will be treated to some snacks and refreshments and get a chance to win some door prizes.

The event will take place at the health department auditorium located at 2600 Cedar Avenue on Wednesday, February 19th from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

For more information or to reserve your spot call 956-795-4921.