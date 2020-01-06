Health department to offer Healthy Living classes

The City of Laredo is looking to help the community get started on their new year’s resolutions by offering a Healthy Living Class.

The City of Laredo Health Department will be offering a free health seminar that will include diabetes information, health screenings, Zumba, and tai chi.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 7th at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue from 9 to 11 a.m. and then again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the classes, you can call 956-721-4994.

