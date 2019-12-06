Gateway Community Health Center hosting health fair

It’s not too late to make your health a priority this holiday season.

The Gateway Community Health Center is looking to lend a helping hand by hosting a community health fun festival this weekend.

Attendees will be able to get screened for blood pressure, glucose, and dental.

Health experts will also go over topics such as nutrition, stress management, mental health and women and men’s health.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Gateway Community Health Center.

The event is free and open to the public.