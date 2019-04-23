Health officials address concerns over infectious diseases

As the surge of migrants continues, one group is keeping a close eye on their health conditions and any possible diseases they may be carrying.

It’s been a busy year for health officials on both sides of the border.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez with the Laredo Health Department says he has screened more than 2,000 migrants in the last two months, some of which have had cough, colds, diarrhea, rashes, and dehydration.

Gonzalez says both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo health officials have been keeping a close eye out for any contagious diseases such as Ebola, yellow fever, malaria or tuberculosis.

On April 4th, Dr. Gonzalez went before City Council where he questioned what is being tracked.

Councilman George Altgelt says “Our partners in law enforcement can speak a little bit more about this as it relates to the hundreds of stash houses from Rio Bravo all the way to Laredo. Those conditions, those people are boxed in, is there something we need to be concerned about?”

Doctor Gonzalez says all migrants are screened by health officials keeping a close watch on health issues happening in their native countries.

The doctor confirmed that are no cases of Ebola in Laredo or Nuevo Laredo.

Gonzalez says around the clock research is what helps them monitor not only who comes in but what illnesses they could be carrying into our country.

The recent surge also includes migrants from Syria, Russia, China and Cuba.

