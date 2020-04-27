Health officials to start random coronavirus testing

The City of Laredo Medical Authority is trying to get a better picture of the corona virus within the community.

Starting on Tuesday, health officials will start random testing pedestrians at bridge number one; however, it will all be on a voluntary basis.

The city reports, they are almost done with the random testing of emergency responders.

These surveillance methods will act as tools to give the medical authority a better understanding of the asymptomatic community.

The city has put together a survey that households can fill out once a week.

They say there have been around 500 submissions so far.

