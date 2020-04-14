Healthcare workers in Mexico protest for more protective gear

Health workers blocked a street in Mexico City to demand more protective gear as their hospital receives more patients suffering from COVID-19.

Dozens of nurses, doctors, and other personnel carried handwritten signs and shouted for assistance.

The hospital is part of Mexico’s public health system for government workers.

A nurse at the hospital said they do not have the required protective equipment even though they have to work with dozens of patients with the new coronavirus.

Mexico has reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 332 deaths.