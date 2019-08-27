Stop eating out and learn how to cook healthy meals!

Residents looking to turn a new leaf and make healthier choices have a chance to do so during an upcoming event.

Driscoll Health Plan along with Texas A&M University Colonias Program is looking to teach people how to make healthier meals.

Many often times people tend to fall into the bad habit of eating fast food every day which can take a toll on your health.

Even some of the foods we are used to cooking can also be packed with sugar, sodium and transfats.

Health experts and local chefs are looking to teach residents that cooking an easy and nutritious meal is as easy as chicken pot pie.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 28th at 10 a.m. over at the Fernando Salinas Community Center at 520 Reynolds STREET.

If you would like to register for the event you can call 956-791-4994.

Organizers say the event is a first-come, first-serve basis, so register as soon as possible.