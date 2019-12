No trial date is set for a man who allegedly stabbed his mother.

It's been eight years since Jorge Rene Velsaco was accused of stabbing his mother, Martha Velasco, 19 times.

He was set to appear in court December 18th for a pre-trial hearing, but it was again pushed back to February 2020.

The case has had several setbacks, including requests to dismiss the case all together.

A gag order is in place which means the State, or Velascos defense, cannot speak about the case.