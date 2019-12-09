Hearing set for Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child

A hearing is set for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her child.

According to the Webb County online docket, Ronald Anthony Burgos is set to appear before a judge on December 12th.

The docket says it's a motion for continuance hearing.

His trial is currently set for March of 2020.

It's been over a year since the bodies of 27-year-old Griselda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez were found near Bristol Road, not far from Father McNaboe Park.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. with Judge Joe Lopez at the 49th District Court.