Hearses deliver thousands of flowers to El Paso Memorial site

Twenty-two hearses delivered over 1,000 flowers to the Walmart memorial site of the mass shooting in El Paso.

Perches Funeral Home organized the drive along with Operation Hope Sunday.

Organizers say the 22 hearses symbolized the 22 victims killed in the shooting.

The drive began at La Paz Church and ended at the Walmart where the shooting happened.

Operation Hope also worked closely with local funeral homes to provide free funeral services to each of the families affected by the shooting.

A plaque with the names of the victims was also placed at the memorial.