Heart-attack survivor thanks first responders for saving his life

Every 43 seconds someone dies from a heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular diseases, that’s according to the American Heart Association.

During emergency situations, every second counts, which is why first responders work fast and efficiently to make sure every patient is safe.

In honor of Emergency Medical Services Week, a local resident is thanking those who saved his life during a heart attack.

Rodolfo Flores doesn’t recall much of what happened on February 14th but says he lost all consciousness while he was in the car exiting a shopping center with his wife.

His wife Marta Eliza Hinojosa says his head fell back and he didn’t say a word.

A couple of police officers who were nearby responding to a theft case immediately rushed to render aid while EMS arrived.

Robby de Hoyos with the Laredo Fire Department recalls Flores being unresponsive and lying in the parking lot without a heartbeat.

Local paramedic Carlos Dominguez says the patient flat-lined and didn’t have a pulse, so they had to immediately rush him to the hospital.

Flores says he was unconscious for about 72 hours.

With the help of paramedics, they were able to get him to the hospital.

Flores credits the paramedics, the cops and God for saving his life.

Flores says he has several medical exams pending but remains hopeful and blessed.