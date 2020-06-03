Heat is Coming

Warmer, drier air is moving in above our humid layer of gulf air. Mainly small cumulus will continue to form at the top of the layer of humid gulf air each afternoon. Tropical Storm Cristobal will move north through the central gulf, arriving in Louisiana around Saturday night. To it's west, sinking air will bring hotter dry air from the Mexican Plateau close enough to the surface to raise temperatures above 100F by Monday, perhaps near 105F Tuesday and Wednesday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Sunday, high in the upper 90's. Mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, highs above 100F.