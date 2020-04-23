Heat on the streets!

It's going to be another hot day in the Gateway City but we're all dreading that triple-digit day.

On Thursday, we will start out in the low 70s and hit a high of about 96 degrees, almost nearing those triple-digit temperatures.

Now as we head into Friday, things will get heated as we see a high of 102 degrees.

Luckily, these hundred-degree temperatures won't last too long, we will drop to the low 90s on Saturday and by Sunday we will be back in the upper 80s.

As we start next week, we climb back up to those 90-degree temperatures.

It's still going to be hot but it's a lot cooler than hundred-degree temperatures.