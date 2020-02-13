Heatwave honored on 40th anniversary

It was a special day here at your good neighbor station.

We celebrated 40 years of Richard "Heatwave" Berler gracing our screens, come rain or shine, bringing us the weather and keeping us up to date on the latest developments right outside our doors!

Several members of the community were on hand as he received a special recognition from Washington.

From all of us here at your KGNS and Telemundo family, thank you so much for the 40 years of service on air, Heatwave! We're looking forward to even more.