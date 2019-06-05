Helicopter rescue goes wrong

A helicopter rescue in Phoenix, Arizona has gone viral after the basket spun out of control.

Officials say a 74-year-old woman was hurt during a hike at Piestewa Peak.

A chopper was brought in to get her out; however, when she was loaded into the basket, it started to spin out of control.

The chief pilot for the police department says a line attached to the basket was supposed to keep it from spinning; however, that was not the case.

It took several minutes but crews were eventually able to get the basket to stop spinning and transported the woman to the hospital.

The woman was dizzy and nauseous but luckily was not hurt further.