Help LAPS Clear the Shelters this weekend!

This weekend the Laredo Animal Protective Society will be hosting an animal adoption drive to try and encourage people to help them clear their shelters.

They call them the dog days of summer, and as the mercury rises so do the spirits of shelter animals waiting to find a home.

As part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters event, more than 1,400 shelters will be hosting similar events to match families with the appropriate pets available this Saturday, August 17th.

While adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, approximately 1.5 million animals are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

Here in Laredo, LAPS will host its drive, on site at 5202 Maher Avenue.

Last year, about 100,000 pets were adopted from shelters across the country.