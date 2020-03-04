Henry Cuellar takes District 28 Congressional seat

Super Tuesday was the night many in Webb County had spent months looking forward to.

After so much campaigning people finally made their voices heard at the ballot box. One of those races was for the coveted District 28 Congressional seat.

The highly anticipated contest between candidate and political newcomer Jessica Cisneros and incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar went down to the final hour, but in the end the Cuellar camp came out on top.

He got 38,767 votes and Cisneros brought in 36,021.