Here comes the boom!

Although we won't reach the triple digits today, things are still going to be very hot and humid.

On Thursday, we will start out very warm and muggy in the mid 70s, we could see a slight chance of showers in the morning and in the evening hours.

By the afternoon we'll see a high of 97 degrees.

Then on Friday, those chances of rain continue to linger, and we will see a high of about 96 degrees.

Things will start to get a little cooler on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-90s and we could see a 40 percent chance of rain.

On Sunday, we'll see a high of 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain and we are going to keep that same pattern for Memorial Day, Tuesday and Wednesday.

For those who are only happy when it rains, we are expecting plenty of chances of precipitation.