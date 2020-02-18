Here comes the rain again!

After a warm and humid three day weekend, for most residents, we are going to be seeing some chances of precipitation in the Gateway City.

On Tuesday, we will start out warm and humid in the upper 60s and see a high of about 83 degrees.

As we head into the evening, the clouds will start to move in, giving us a 40 percent chance of rain during the evening hours.

Temperatures will start to decrease on Tuesday evening, giving us a chilly Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Keep in mind, these chances of rain are going to persist throughout the week. We are looking at a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 59 on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, those chances of rain will increase to 70 percent and temperatures will drop to the 50s and even the 40s overnight.

These gloomy conditions could linger into the weekend, but hopefully, it won't rain on our WBCA Grand Parade.

Only time will tell.