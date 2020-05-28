Here comes the rain again!

We had a very nice warm Wednesday afternoon, but now those chances of rain are looking to make a comeback!

We'll start off Thursday morning muggy and humid in the mid-70s and we could see some potential showers along with overcast skies.

As we head into the evening hours, we could see a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms which will carry on into Friday morning.

On Friday, we'll drop to the upper 80s and see a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms throughout the morning.

By Saturday things will start to clear up with temperatures in the 90s as and this will be the same for Sunday.

When looking ahead to next week, temperatures will remain in the 90s and we'll see a 20 to 10 percent chance of rain.

It looks like we could possibly be starting June in the 90s!