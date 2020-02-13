Here comes the sun!

After a couple of days of gloomy and wet conditions, the sun will finally come out and dry up all the rain.

On Thursday morning we will start out in the 40s and then reach a possible high of 64 degrees.

The sun will be out, so it will feel a lot warmer than the mid 60s.

Overnight we will drop back down to the 40s, almost even 30s.

Then on Valentine's Day morning, it will be a little chilly but by the time everyone gets ready for date night, it's going to be nice and cool.

You might want to take a jacket, if you are going to be out in the late evening hours.

By Saturday and Sunday, we are going to warm up to 70s and even 80s.

On Monday we will almost reach the 90s but don't worry we are expecting another cold front sometime next week.