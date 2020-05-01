Heritage Foundation asking community to take part in city's 265th birthday

The Webb County Heritage Foundation is celebrating our city’s 265th birthday and they are asking the community for its participation.

The foundation had to postpone the festivities for the annual Founders Day due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, the group is asking the community to submit their own video of wishing our great city a big happy birthday.

Videos should be as original and unique and residents of all ages can participate.

The deadline for the submission is May 5th, 11:59 p.m.

To submit your videos email Andrea Ordoñez at the email on your screen at aordonez@webbheritage.org.