Hernandez Family keeping loved ones’ memory alive by creating awareness

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the double murder case where a woman and her one-year-old son were found dead near the riverbanks of the Rio Grande.

Angelica Hernandez

Both 27-year-old Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez were remembered by family members during a special event.

Angelica Hernandez is still coming to grips with what happened to her beloved sister and nephew exactly one year ago.

Hernandez says having her family together at all times gives her the strength to move on.

Since the terrible tragedy, the Hernandez Family has made it their mission to keep Grizelda’s memory alive by creating awareness in the community through her story.

Hernandez says they are creating awareness about what’s going on around them and praying for those victims who are going through painful situations.

In honor of National Crime Victim’s Week, the family attended a special event to let the public know about the services that are available to those who have suffered serious hardship.

Laredo Police say they help victims of assault, aggravated assault, sexual assault, family violence, and homicide.

The department’s Crime Victim Services Division provides help with services such as counseling, and funeral expenses.

It’s not only the victims who suffer but their loved ones who are left behind as well.

Sister Rosemary Welsh says, “It’s a lesson to all of us of the power of the family that continues to look for justice for the family.”

This is a lesson that the Hernandez Family continues to learn every day.

Hernandez says, "It's still very hard to wake up every day and see around us and see that my sister and nephew are not here with us. It's very difficult and it remains very difficult but we want to remember them as how they were with us when they were here, how lively they were.”

Hernandez adds that it’s the only thing they have to help them move forward.

The theme of this year’s National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is “Honoring our past and creating hope for the future.”